Malta has recorded 229 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and an 83-year-old woman has died while positive with the virus, according to the health ministry.

The number of cases has been steadily rising over the last few days and Wednesday's tally marks a six-week high.

However hospital admissions remain relatively stable, according to figures released by the health authorities.

There are 51 people currently being treated in Mater Dei, with one patient in the intensive treatment unit.

After 82 recoveries, there are now 1,673 active cases.

Speaking on Times of Malta's fortnightly Ask Charmaine programme, the Superintendent of Public Health appealed for responsibility 'from everyone' to follow COVID-19 rules.

Asked if election rallies were contributing to an increase in cases, Gauci said there were various reasons for the increase.

She pointed out that cases were also increasing abroad and that she expected cases to rise as measures are relaxed.

From this week, masks no longer have to be work in outdoor public spaces but still remain mandatory inside.

So far more than 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Malta, including almost 350,000 booster doses.