Salernitana cast doubt on Tuesday’s Serie A game at Udinese when they announced Covid-19 cases had prevented their squad leaving as planned for northeastern Italy.

The Salerno club said they had heeded the advice of local health officials and had informed the Italian league.

“Following proven positive cases in the squad, the club takes note of the provisions of the local health authorities of Salerno, which have requested the suspension of the activity of the team and have prohibited it from participating in sporting events,” said the club.

The game is scheduled for 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta