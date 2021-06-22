England’s bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour’s positive coronavirus test.

Mount and Chilwell embraced their Chelsea team-mate Gilmour on the Wembley pitch after England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday.

Although they have since tested negative, the England duo’s close contact with Gilmour forced them into self-isolation on Monday after the news broke that Gilmour has Covid-19.

In a hammer blow to Scotland, Gilmour must quarantine for 10 days and has been ruled out of their decisive game against Croatia in Glasgow on Tuesday.

