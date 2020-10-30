On Monday, the government announced its latest measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It was a significant piece of information for the public: all bars will shut until December and no more than six people will be permitted to gather in groups in public places.

The new restrictions are generally seen as badly needed. They may not have been enough, though, for exhausted doctors and nurses who warn of worse to come.

And they have been met with a measure of dismay by those whose livelihoods depend on the hospitality industry.

However, the problem lies not so much in the measures themselves as in the way they were announced and what this transmits about lack of leadership in managing the pandemic.

A five-paragraph statement was issued along with two identical social media posts by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, presumably to project a sense of unity.

There was no news conference to allow the media to ask questions on behalf of the public. No words of reassurance to those fearful of the situation. No acknowledgment of the financial sacrifice that some are being asked to make.

The citizens of this country deserve better. They need to know. Their lives and livelihoods are at stake. They expect an explanation as to why these particular steps are being taken at this moment in time. They need to be assured that their leaders in both the political and health fields are on top of the situation.

A clear demonstration of leadership and regular information sharing are just as important as social distancing measures to limit the spread – of both the virus and the anxiety. A curt press release and twin social media posts just do not cut it.

Fearne no longer holds press conferences on COVID-19 and Abela answers questions about his general work once a week from a partisan audience on his party’s station.

This is an insult to those who do not vote Labour. They should not have to tune in to One to hear their prime minister speak.

It is not good enough that Charmaine Gauci holds her weekly news briefing unaccompanied by either of the two. Firstly, the pandemic is not just a health issue but an economic one too. Secondly, she does not make political decisions, so there are questions she cannot answer.

The superintendent of public health has not shied away from her responsibilities and has been willing to face the public alone, despite public opinion souring on how Malta has tackled the virus. She also takes questions and comments from Times of Malta readers on Facebook in the fortnightly Ask Charmaine programme.

In contrast, and despite multiple requests since he took office nine months ago, the prime minister has failed to agree to an interview with Times of Malta.

Not many countries have got it right on COVID-19. But, as cases soared around the world, other leaders have stepped up their public appearances.

Real leaders are seen to be leading. Abela and Fearne have an obligation to explain – openly, regularly and on national platforms – what their health and economic experts are projecting, what contingencies they have planned, why they make certain decisions and why the public should be on board.

The health minister on Wednesday admitted that politicians “should be more present on this”.

And the prime minister himself acknowledged last week that the messages from the government are not being received by everyone.

If he wants those messages to get through, he must stop seeing COVID as a political issue.