As companies race to adapt to the everchanging climate that COVID-19 has thrust us into, one thing is clear: disruption is our new normal. Whatever the level of disruption, we must reimagine how we will operate our businesses in the future.

A crisis should be viewed as an opportunity to evolve, not an obstacle to overcome to return to the status quo. This pandemic has brought the necessity of human transformation to the forefront and demonstrated that business performance and productivity cannot be dissociated from people performance, potential and emotion.

Brands that are right now prioritising the well-being of people – even at a financial cost – will be rewarded in the long run.

COVID-19’s forced ‘experiment’ insists that we adapt and march on: how can we weather the storm and not be engulfed by it? In order to navigate the crisis and emerge successfully, business owners and leaders should be thinking deeply about the following.

When a company proactively evaluates its current workforce capacity and capability and anticipates the future workforce it requires in order to reach its business objectives, then it is planning its workforce strategically. However, in times of crisis, strategic HR tends to take a back seat and becomes more of a theoretical notion than a reality. Despite this, it is during a crisis that it should be put at the forefront of decision-making.

From a capability perspective, although employee development may seem low priority, the 2008 crisis taught us that consistent and focused learning and development throughout the economic downturn was crucial in ensuring employees were able to adapt to change and support the survival of the business.

From a capacity perspective, the inevitable issue surrounding workforce right-sizing can be divided into two main questions.

First, is it the appropriate course of action? The temptation may be to cut down on employees to reduce costs, however, this is only a short-term solution, and could potentially lead to an array of other challenges once the situation stabilises, such as excessive demand on the existing workforce. Instead, there are ways to potentially repurpose and redeploy the current workforce strategically.

Prioritising the well-being of people will be rewarded

Second, if it is the course of action, who should I retain? Deciding to let go of employees is always a difficult decision. However, should it be deemed necessary, it is imperative that a strategy is in place to identify high-performing key people, and talent with high potential, allowing you to strategically decide which employees to retain.

Your company’s culture sets the context for everything your company does. During the 2008 crisis, the companies that didn’t pay as much attention to company culture as they did to profits created even more issues than those that did. Leaders can often get caught up in crisis management and often fail to recognise the impact of company culture, both on current survival and on future success. In times of crisis, successful companies are mainly characterised as having an ‘open’ culture, demonstrating a willingness and openness to change, a high level of trust and a high tolerance for uncertainty and flexibility.

During a crisis, companies need employees that are engaged, highly driven and on board with the new direction of the company, potentially more than during times of normality, highlighting the importance of maintaining and increasing employee engagement.

Engagement initiatives can support companies with the challenges faced, establish trust, and gain and leverage upon employees’ knowledge and commitment. Maintaining investment in engagement initiatives during times of economic uncertainty not only serves to continue to protect your current talent and retain your key people, but also ensures you are prepared to attract top talent that may be ready for new opportunities once the economy improves.

Embrace your people agenda as a handrail to the future. Evaluate your workforce strategically and plan for scenarios beyond the crisis. Ensure your employees remain engaged and motivated throughout, this to ensure your employer brand and customer experience remain intact. Focus on maintaining and creating a culture of trust, communication, adaptability and collaboration. Pandemics are unsettling, but they are temporary by nature.

We will come out the other end, but how we rebound when we do depends upon the people decisions we make today.

Malcolm Pace Debono, People and Change Advisory Services director, Ema Marie Attard, People and Change Advisory Services assistant manager, and Eva Hruscova, People and Change Advisory Services assistant manager, KPMG in Malta.