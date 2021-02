The number of COVID-19 deaths climbed to 301 on Thursday as 163 new cases were reported.

The health authorities said three men aged 82, 78 and 81 died at Mater Dei Hospital while suffering COVID-19.

The number of virus jabs rose to 57,683 with 18,536 being second doses.

3,209 swab tests were made over the past 24 hours and 156 patients recovered. The number of active cases is 2,429.