COVID-19 decisions should be taken by the health authorities, and not the Prime Minister, Opposition leader Bernard Grech told Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci on Monday.

During the meeting, Grech reaffirmed the party's trust in Gauci and her team and expressed disappointment that their work had been hindered by Robert Abela's contrasting statements about the pandemic.

In a separate meeting with the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, Grech thanked all health professionals and frontliners.

The PN said in a statement the meeting also discussed the lack of human resources in the sector.

On Saturday, the MUMN warned there are not enough nurses to treat 100 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, after it emerged that Malta’s ITUs can accommodate up to 100 coronavirus patients.