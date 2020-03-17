Developers will be holding discussions with the government to identify and provide existing properties which could be easily converted into temporary medical facilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Malta Developers Association called on the government and stakeholders to give utmost priority to boosting medical services and tackling healthcare issues over all other considerations.

"This is not the time for panic and ill-thought calls for half-baked economic incentives and state handouts aimed at solving the short-term consequences of an economic shortfall," the MDA said.

Affected sectors have called on the government to dip into a €600 million fund accrued through the sales of passports to help struggling businesses. But on Monday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri warned that it would be "immature" to spend that nest egg in one go, at the first sign of trouble.

Schembri continued along that theme on Tuesday, telling parliament that just as the government, employers and employees had all profited when times were good, now the sacrifice would have to be shared.

In its statement, the MDA said it had directed its members to ensure that the health and wellbeing of their employees remained a top priority while, ensuring, as much as possible, that their economic wellbeing was also safeguarded.

It appealed to the authorities that, if the crisis persisted, the country’s resources should be directed towards fighting COVID-19 head-on and helping Maltese families cope with the difficult times.

“The MDA is convinced that if everyone comes together, contributes and supports each other, we will defeat this crisis and emerge stronger,” it said.