The COVID-19 virus has served as an unambiguous reminder not only of our shared vulnerability as human beings, but also of our dependence on each other – a dependence that transcends many borders – the interconnectedness of social life, the mutuality of our varied relationships, and the fragility of our institutions and way of life.

One would assume, or at least hope, that an understanding of this shared vulnerability would also generate a renewed commitment towards solidarity, empathy, care, compassion and trust. It might be appropriate to recall that such values are also expressed in the legal principles that underpin our human rights, laws that our government has committed to uphold, principles that are enshrined in our Constitution – human rights, not citizenship rights.

While vulnerability is a shared human condition, in practice, though, it is not shared equally. The concept of vulnerability in disaster preparedness points to how it is produced in the interaction between a crisis such as COVID-19 and the socioeconomic and political conditions of particular groups or communities within our society.

This interaction will determine the degree to which different communities are exposed to the effects of the virus, and also their potential for recovery. Decades of unchecked structural violence in the form of inter alia racism, illegal detention, and exploitation and abuse in employment and housing have not only exposed refugee and migrant communities living in Malta to more risk, but have also contributed to a laissez-faire environment when it comes to protecting the rights of asylum seekers and refugees.

Recent history has also demonstrated how successive governments in Malta have used the context of a state of emergency or ‘exceptional circumstances’ to justify some of the gravest violations of human rights. This is more than evident in the closure of ports to search-and-rescue vessels, the present illegal detention policy, and also in the conditions in the quarantined Ħal Far open centre.

In the case of the latter, the conditions in the centre, which houses more than 1,000 young men, are not conducive to social distancing, and do not provide the residents with the resources and means to comply with government advice, or to protect themselves from the virus. To knowingly and resolutely expose any person to such a risk is inhumane.

We cannot have public health if we do not have refugee and migrant health

The extent and manner in which refugees and migrants are included in our national response – both as givers and receivers of care – reflects the degree to which they are valued members of our society or otherwise.

Over the past few days, I have been overwhelmed by the compassion, empathy and generosity of so many people who reached out to provide support to the refugees living in Ħal Far. I have also had the privilege to witness the response of our health workers and frontline staff, whose commitment to equity and care is both humbling and inspiring.

Principles of solidarity and equity are two values that underpin public health care. The World Health Organisation is clear in articulating that universal health coverage and health security are two sides of the same coin. COVID-19 does not discriminate, and neither should our response to the virus: we cannot have public health if we do not have refugee and migrant health.

Universal coverage and a commitment to equity, will contribute towards the health and social security that we all need so much in these challenging times. There is an urgent need to provide asylum seekers and refugees with the resources and support they need to respond to the devastating effects of COVID-19, to mobilise their strengths and capacities, and to nurture their demonstrated resilience.

Such measures must urgently include an end to the illegal detention of asylum seekers, and the provision of alternative, emergency accommodation (including perhaps vacant hotels and hostels) that allows for social distancing and reasonable access to sanitation, for all those placed in quarantine.

Maria Pisani, Senior lecturer, Faculty for Social Well-being