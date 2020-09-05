On Sunday Din l-Art Ħelwa’s volunteers will welcome visitors between 9.30am and noon at the chapels of Ħal Millieri, Żurrieq and Santa Maria of Bir Miftuħ outside the airport.

Volunteers will brief visitors about the chapels' history, architecture and unique medieval frescos.

The chapel of St Roque, in Main Street, Żebbuġ, built to protect the village from the plague, and the 1806 Msida Bastion Historic Garden and Cemetery in Floriana will also be open on Sunday morning.

Other DLĦ's heritage sites, including the recently restored Red Tower in Mellieħa, Wignacourt’s Tower in St Pauls’ Bay and Dwejra Tower, in Gozo are open almost daily.

The Msida cemetery and garden is now also open from Monday to Saturday between 9.30 and noon, while the popular Saturday night candlelight tours have resumed.

Those interested can contact Paolo Ferrelli on wardengor@gmail.com

The NGO is appealing for funds because apart from caring for these sites, all of which are exposed to natural elements, DLĦ also foots electricity and government bills.

Donations dried out when the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores, and fund-raising events are still difficult to organise.

More information on how to help DLĦ here.