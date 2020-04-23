The European Commission has approved a €5.3 million Maltese direct grants scheme to support investment in research and development related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework adopted by the Commission on March 19 and amended on April 3.

Executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, said:

“The €5.3 million Maltese scheme approved will support research projects to develop urgently needed medicines and products and innovative analysis tools that can help authorities better tackle the coronavirus health crisis. We continue to work closely with member states to support measures that can improve our knowledge of the coronavirus and can help us find solutions for the future.”

The Maltese support measures

Malta notified the Commission under the temporary framework of a scheme to support R&D activities related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The public support will take the form of direct grants. The scheme will be accessible to companies of all sizes, including public entities, that have an establishment in Malta and intend to carry out research and development projects on coronavirus and other antiviral relevant R&D projects.

The aim of the scheme is to support the development of innovative solutions to the current coronavirus health crisis, such as relevant medicinal products and treatments, medical devices, hospital and medical equipment, disinfectants, data collection and processing tools, and applications supporting a better dissemination of recommendations by health authorities.

At the same time, it aims to improve foresight tools and methodologies for the future, by drawing on lessons learnt from the current pandemic.

The Commission found that the Maltese scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the temporary framework. The aid intensity varies between 80% and 100% of the costs incurred by the beneficiary, depending on the type of activity performed and on the presence of cross-border collaborations. Furthermore, under the scheme, any results of the research activities will be made available to third parties in the European Economic Area through non-exclusive licences.

The Commission concluded that the Maltese measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to fight the health crisis.