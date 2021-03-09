Last week, our nation experienced a blatant defiance to pandemic restrictive measures in the form of a secret mass party. Many expressed their disgust and wondered which logical part of the brain could possibly justify the planning of such an event, in the middle of a surge in pandemic new cases.

More importantly, we questioned the reasoning of those who chose to attend such a party. Perhaps, at first glance, selfishness, arrogance, ignorance or the need for a quick buck would be seen as being the main reasons for this behaviour.

Yet, this and other laissez-faire attitudes may also be the emerging indicative signs of pandemic fatigue. We have now been at it for a year and, though we have adapted to the ‘new normal’, it does not mean that we are ecstatic about it. Some long to meet, hug and kiss their elderly loved ones properly. Others wish to go out for a dinner with friends. There are also those who wish to hold playdates for their children or ask a couple of friends over. Last, but definitely not least, there are others who wish to be able to go outside without facing a permanent threat to their vulnerable state. Locally, we have just started having lovely sunny days that scream ‘go out and mingle’. This simply makes it more challenging to remain socially distant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO, 2020) has recognised this new stage of the pandemic and has issued guidance about it. It describes pandemic fatigue as a natural and expected reaction to an unresolved adverse situation in life. Joorden (2021) contends that this is the result of our brain remaining in a ‘fight or flight’ state for an extended period, referring to the physiological and psychological changes that take place in the face of a dangerous situation. If ‘staring at the bear’ is prolonged, it can lead to anxiety and eventually crisis fatigue.

Pandemic fatigue evolves gradually over time and it presents itself mainly as demotivation to engage in protective health behaviours and the reluctance to access COVID-19-related information. It is also accompanied by emotions and behaviours such as complacency, alienation and hopelessness.

We may be needing a desperate boost to our mental health

Notably, the WHO set up a strategy plan of how to address COVID-19 fatigue. The first key strategy initiative in this document is the need to understand people by identifying priority population groups – those that show the worst signs of demotivation. An attempt to understand what motivates them and exploring the barriers they face would be one way of doing this. In this view, qualitative and quantitative population studies and media monitoring may be crucial sources of information provision. These can then be used to inform pandemic policies and communication. Close contact with this population subset, such as by using text messages, social media or other means of communication is then vital when testing out any new initiatives for behaviour change.

Engaging people as part of the solution is the next key strategy described by the WHO. Interestingly, in the strategy document, the Ebola example is presented, which describes how the faith-based sector and trusted community members were roped in to provide support and encourage behaviour change. This proved to be a turning point in the epidemic response.

The next strategy presented by the WHO is the importance of allowing people to live their lives but reducing risk. This calls for a harm-reduction approach that is proportionate to the threat. In this view, Malta is an exemplar country since the measures introduced have been gradual, stepwise and aimed at allowing a degree of freedom.

Finally, the WHO emphasised the importance of understanding and acknowledging the hardship that is being experienced by the people. While the adherence to restrictive measures may seem like a taken, asking for a continued restriction of national freedom is not a small request.

Financial, social, cultural and emotional support offered by the government is crucial and such incentives and rewards have graced our island. On the other hand, health workers (all disciplines and not particular professions only) may be needing further recognition, initiatives and a show of gratitude since they are bearing a big part of the brunt of this pandemic.

This is not to say that being fed up of the situation equates to defying the preventative measures. It is a simple acknowledgement that, as a nation, we may be needing a desperate boost to our mental health.

A mass party may be one way of doing this but, then, it has its physical consequences. Emotional help is available but, soon enough, we might need to find more ways of boosting mental health rather than letting it deteriorate until help is needed. At the very least, perhaps we need to start acknowledging and speaking about this COVID-19 fatigue, which definitely poses a higher risk of becoming laissez-faire.

Paulann Grech, Senior lecturer at the Department of Mental Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Malta