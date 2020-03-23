Amendments to the public health act which could see fines for law-breakers increased to €10,000 are to be fast-tracked through parliament.

The legal amendments, tabled in parliament on Monday, seek to address grey areas in the powers of the Superintendent for Public Health in times of crisis.

The first reading of the changes, which include the possibility to raise fines up to €10,000, was moved by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

Government whip Glen Bedingfield said that in agreement with the Opposition, which will support the Bill, both the second and third readings were scheduled for Tuesday. In ordinary circumstances, the government must give notice of a Bill at least three days in advance.

The Bill’s primary objective is to clarify and avoid doubt on the extent of the authority given to the Superintendent of Public Health when issuing orders for the prevention or mitigation of infectious diseases in the context of a health-related emergency.

Moreover, the Bill introduces a provision under which in case of breaches of any order issued by the Superintendence, the offender shall be liable to a penalty ranging from €1,000 up to €10,000.

At present, fines for those who breach quarantine or open establishments which should be closed are set at €3,000. They were previously set at €1,000.

The Bill also outlines what should happen when the offender is not a Maltese resident. In such cases, unless the charge is being contested, the offender must affect the payment through electronic means such as a credit card or bank transfer within 12 hours when he or she was notified. During this period, the police shall have the power to keep the offence in detention.

Last week, authorities said a French man was fined €9,000 for quarantine breaches after being caught breaking the law five separate times.