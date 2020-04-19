• In case of symptoms/to request testing: 111 or 2132 4086.
• For those in quarantine needing help: 2141 1411.
• For elderly needing help: 2590 3030.
• For people feeling lonely: 1772.
• For people with mental health problems: 1770
• For domestic abuse victims: 2122 8333.
• Schooling/education queries: 2598 1000.
• Primary Health Care helpline: 2122 2444. For appointments: 2123 1231.
• Social Security Dept: 153; https://socialsecurity.gov.mt.
• Malta Enterprise: 144; https://covid19.maltaenterprise.com.
• Tourism/hotel related assistance: 2169 2447.
• Gaming industry assistance: 2546 9111.
https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/Pages/Novel-coronavirus.aspx
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/geographical-distribution-2019-ncov-cases
www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us