• In case of symptoms/to request testing: 111 or 2132 4086.
• For those in quarantine needing help: 2141 1411.
• For elderly needing help: 2590 3030.
• For people feeling lonely: 1772.
• For people with mental health problems: 1770
• For victims of domestic abuse: 2122 8333.
• Schooling/education queries: 2598 1000.
• Primary Health Care helpline: 2122 2444. For appointments: 2123 1231; https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/phc/Pages/Health-Centres/Overview.aspx.
• Queries about the letter on restrictions for people aged 65+ or in vulnerable group categories, or for exemptions therefrom: covid19.vulnerable@gov.mt; covid19.sph.exemptions@gov.mt.
• Social Security Dept-administered financial measures: 153; https://socialsecurity.gov.mt.
• Malta Enterprise-administered financial measures: 144; https://covid19.maltaenterprise.com.
• Queries about wages and conditions of work: 1575 (employees); 1576 (employers).
