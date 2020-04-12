• In case of symptoms/to request testing: 111 or 2132 4086.

• For those in quarantine needing help: 2141 1411.

• For elderly needing help: 2590 3030.

• For people feeling lonely: 1772.

• For people with mental health problems: 1770

• For victims of domestic abuse: 2122 8333.

• Schooling/education queries: 2598 1000.

• Primary Health Care helpline: 2122 2444. For ap​pointments: 2123 1231; https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/phc/Pages/Health-Centres/Overview.aspx.

• Queries about the letter on restrictions for people aged 65+ or in vulnerable group categories, or for exemptions therefrom: covid19.vulnerable@gov.mt; covid19.sph.exemptions@gov.mt.

• Social Security Dept-administered financial mea­sures: 153; https://socialsecurity.gov.mt.

• Malta Enterprise-administered financial measures: 144; https://covid19.maltaenterprise.com.

• Queries about wages and conditions of work: 1575 (employees); 1576 (employers).