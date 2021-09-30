The 2020-21 hockey season will resume on Saturday when all competitions continue after the campaign had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hockey Association Executive Committee, following consultation with all the clubs, has opted to conclude the COVID-interrupted season for both seniors and juniors.

There are four matches left from the second round and the whole third round to be played so that the National League will be concluded.

At the end of the National League, the Knock Out competition and the Super Cup will be played.

