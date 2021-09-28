The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped to 13 on Tuesday, the lowest it has been since the authorities started issuing details on hospitalisations on September 7. Three patients are in intensive care.
16 new virus cases were detected overnight and 37 patients recovered, leaving 370 active cases.
The number of vaccination jabs has increased to 818,593 with the number of booster jabs now at 8,171.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us