• People with coronavirus symptoms should dial 111 or 2132 4086. If they need to be swabbed, they’ll be given an appointment at a testing centre.

• For people in quarantine who need help, such as food & medicine delivery, dial 2141 1411.

• For elderly people lacking support who need medicines, ready-made meals or food products (incl. fruit and vegetables), dial 2590 3030.

• For people feeling lonely, dial 1772.

• For schooling or education-related enquiries, dial 2598 1000.

• Primary Health Care helpline: 2122 2444. For queries re ​appointments at primary health care clinics, dial 2123 1231 or call your respective health centre: https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/phc/Pages/Health-Centres/Overview.aspx.

• People aged 65+ or who have a medical condition that falls under a vulnerable group category who have not received a letter from the health authorities, or who have a medical condition they think should fall under such a category, should e-mail covid19.vulnerable@gov.mt.