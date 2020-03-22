• If you have coronavirus symptoms, dial Covid-19 helpline 111 or 2132 4086.

• To fix an appointment at the Coronavirus testing centre in Luqa, dial 111.

• If you’re stuck abroad and need help, call the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on +356 22042200 or by e-mail on sitcen.mfea @gov.mt. Non-Maltese nationals are to contact their embassies.

• If you’re in quarantine and need help, including food or medicine delivery, dial 2141 1411.

• For advice about anything related to schools or education, dial 2598 1000.

• If you’re suffering domestic violence, call: Victim Support Malta on 2122 8333; Social Work Unit Gozo on 2155 6630; Dar Emmaus on 2155 2390; Mental Health Malta on 2330 4313; Dar Merħba Bik on 2144 0035; SOAR Support Group on 2180 8981; Rainbow Support Service (LGBTIQ) on 2143 0009; Fondazzjoni Dar il-Hena on 2788 8211; Programm Sebħ – Dar Qalb ta’ Ġesù on 2148 2504; Women’s Rights Foundation on 7970 8615.