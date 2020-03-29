• If you have coronavirus symptoms, dial 111 or 2132 4086. If you need to be swabbed, you will be re-contacted and given an appointment at the testing centre in Luqa.

• If you’re in quarantine and need help, including food or medicine delivery, dial 2141 1411.

• For elderly people lacking support who need medicines, ready-made meals or food products (incl. fruit and vegetables), dial 2590 3030.

• For schooling or education-related enquiries, dial 2598 1000.

• Primary Health Care helpline: 2122 2444.

• For queries re ap​pointments at primary health care clinics, dial 2123 1231 or your respective health centre:​ B’kara on 2277 4000; Cospicua on 2397 2000; Floriana on 2568 0000; Gżira on 2260 9000; Kirkop on 2334 8000; Mosta on 2269 5000; Paola on 2367 5000; Qormi on 2276 1000; Rabat on 2256 3000.

• For enquiries about Social Security Department-administered financial measures, dial 153 or visit https://socialsecurity.gov.mt/