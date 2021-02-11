The coronavirus pandemic is widening gender inequality, according to a study conducted by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality.

A higher proportion of women than men reported an increase in the amount of time they spend on domestic chores and family care since the outbreak.

They also reported spending less time on leisure, sleep and personal care.

"Thus, the findings of this survey confirm that the existing gender inequality in the distribution of unpaid household and caring responsibilities was exacerbated

as a result of the pandemic," the NCPE said.

The organisation surveyed 1,906 people during June and July last year - four months into the pandemic.

More than 58 per cent of women responding to the online survey said that the hours spent on housework increased during the pandemic, compared to 55 per cent of men.

Women reported a higher overall increase (63 per cent) when it comes to caring for children, in comparison to men (almost 61 per cent).

And double the number of female respondents reported an increase in the category “increased by 13 hours or more”.

Home schooling burden

The results also indicate that women continued to shoulder most of the extra burden brought about by home-schooling.

There was a substantial 16 per cent gap between female and male respondents reporting an increase in the time spent on home-schooling - more than 80 per cent for females and around 64 per cent for males.

Women weren't only reporting an increased burden of caring for children, but for adults too. Some 55 per cent of women saw an increase in hours compared to 44 per cent of men.

Almost half of mothers of children aged under 15 said they were spending less time on leisure, 53 per cent said they were spending less time on personal care and almost 44 per cent reported a decrease in sleeping hours.

For men in this category, 42 per cent noted a drop in leisure time, 37 per cent said they had less time for personal care and 39 per cent reported a decrease in hours spent sleeping.

The NCPE called for investment in measures to improve care services and a more flexible work environment.

Moreover, much more work needed to be done to promote behavioural changes that break gender stereotypes and overcome traditional gender roles, it said.