The government will start easing COVID-19 restrictions in the first week of February, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.
Addressing supporters in Nadur, the prime minister said that since a large number of people had now received their vaccines, including the booster, the government is in a position to start removing more restrictions from the first week of February.
“Spring will be good and summer will bring about a lot of work in tourism and other sectors, the Prime Minister said.
He said the world had now learned to live with a pandemic much better and the current discussion in most countries is whether COVID-19 should continue to be treated as a pandemic or as an endemic, like the cold and flu, something the world has to live with. “I look forward to that debate also starting in Malta,” he said.
