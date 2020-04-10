COVID-19 may have confined many Maltese indoors but that didn't stop the faithful and enthusiasts alike from marking the most somber of feasts in the Christian calendar.

Despite restrictions banning large gatherings, celebrations for Good Friday went ahead in several villages around the island, albeit with some caveats to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Many shared videos of celebrations of years past, while the liturgy of the Passion was broadcast live.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Since the congregation couldn't come to the Church, the Archpriest in Vittoriosa took Jesus to the congregation.

Archpriest Karm Busuttil and Fr John Avellino went on procession through the streets of Vitooriosa giving blessings with the cross after the Good Friday function in the afternoon.

Several faithful gathered on their doorsteps and waved and blew kisses to the cross from their balconies and windowsills.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

In Mosta, while the parish church would welcome no worshippers, the parvis was decorated with candles in the shape of a cross.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Meanwhile, while Easter exhibition enthusiasts lamented that they couldn't welcome visitors to see their display this year, their hard work didn't go unappreciated, as many shared virtual tours of their models online.

A number of parishes rang the traditional wooden clapper, or ċuqlajta as it is known in Maltese.

The instrument is traditionally turned instead of the ringing of bells on Good Friday. Bells are usually signifiers of joyous celebrations, so the ċuqlajta is used instead to mark the somber occasion.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

With no processions and passion plays in the streets, street photography account The People of Malta posted a short documentary where they interviewed enthusiasts about Maltese Easter traditions and what it meant to not be able to have them this year.

Despite the unconventional way Good Friday celebrations played out, many still took comfort in the simple ways they could mark the day in their homes.