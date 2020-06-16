Children in foster care should be offered a mix of virtual access visits and face-to-face supervised meetings with their biological parents, especially in the case of those who suffered abuse or neglect, foster carers are insisting.

After three months of seeing their biological parents through virtual visits – due to the coronavirus pandemic – these children will suddenly have to revert to face-to-face supervised access visits (SAVs).

There are currently 257 children in foster care and 181 living in residential care – 65 are waiting to be fostered.

According to Anita Seguna, president of the National Foster Care Association Malta (NFCAM) some children are not ready for this.

“We are glad that [government support agency] Appoġġ took the initiative to create online SAVs so that children being looked after by foster carers could virtually meet up with their biological parents during the pandemic,” Seguna said.

“However, in the case of children who fear the adults who had abused them, virtual visits helped them feel more secure since they were allowed to see their biological parents in an environment where they felt safe.”

A survey carried out in May by the association among foster carers showed 33 per cent suggest that a mixture of face-to-face and video call SAVs are kept, while 16.7 per cent suggest face-to-face visits, and another 16.7 per cent opted for video-call SAVs.

The survey showed that, in the case of fostered children who previously had difficulties with their biological parents, online SAVs positively impacted them – they were less anxious and felt more secure.

Foster carers also believed that for these children, briefer sessions would be more appropriate.

Furthermore, Seguna noted, in a 2013 study by Olivia Galea Seychell where a large number of Maltese children in foster care were interviewed, the readiness of the child to meet their biological parents was emphasised.

Seychell recommended that different forms of contact – between children and their biological parents – should be selected to benefit the particular child.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has offered a learning curve in many sectors, including fostering.

“The children now have a new experience of an SAV, and their voice should be listened to,” Seguna said.

Denying children access to their family members is not an option

NFCAM vice president Paul Gatt added: “We understand the need for children to see their biological parents, but we should have had a transitional period and explored how these visits are affecting the young ones.

“If virtual meetings were having a positive effect, they should be retained, and children should not be pushed into going back to the original system automatically.”

Seguna said: “We are aware that as foster carers our role exists to offer these children a family environment.

“However, the children live with us, we love them and get to know them. Unfortunately, we feel that we are often not listened to and our fostered children are not always heard.”

Seguna also added that June 1 commemorated International Day for the Protection of Children – a reminder that children’s voices should always be listened to.

The lack of consultation was evident last week when foster carers were told to prepare their fostered children for face-to-face visits and were then told that approval from the court was still to be granted. This led to further uncertainty for the children who had been longing to see their biological parents and a mix of feelings for those who had to be prepared for the event and told that it would not happen as yet. A less rushed approach would have been more beneficial to the children in care, she said.

Seguna said that the association, which primarily aims to bring a voice to fostered children, had already been approached over the past few weeks by Appoġġ and they were optimistic that discussions will become truly consultative.

A Ministry for Children’s Rights spokesperson said that the Directorate for Alternative Care was in regular contact with foster carers both before and after the virus pandemic and focus groups were being carried out to listen to the children.

As regards the transition back to physical meetings, discussions took place with a psychologist and a family therapist.

“One must make a distinction bet-ween anxiety experienced through the COVID-19 period and anxiety owing to past experiences. Such traumas are being tackled by professionals. Denying children access to their family members is not an option.

“This is one of their rights which will be safeguarded,” the spokesperson said.

“These access visits are regulated by the Children and Young Persons Advisory Board or by the court. Therefore, in case of any difficulties which may impinge on the children’s rights, professionals will tackle the issue on a case by case basis and if need be request for variations to such access accordingly.”

The spokesperson said foster carers and biological parents were presented with information and clear guidelines on how to protect children from the virus. All visits are supervised to ensure guidelines are adhered to.

