Health Minister Chris Fearne on Thursday said the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic showed the strength of Malta's healthcare system, rubbishing an Opposition request to revoke the contract with Steward Healthcare.

The Opposition had presented a Parliament motion asking for the running of the St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals to be handed back to the government.

Fearne argued the Opposition’s motion had to be analysed in the context of the successful handling of this pandemic.

“Malta has come out of this with honours. The motion has to be understood in this context”.

Fearne said Steward Healthcare was one of the biggest healthcare providers in America, caring for 12 million patients a year.

The Health Minister said he travelled to America to view Steward’s facilities after they struck a deal to buy the concession from Vitals Global Healthcare.

Steward were instructed to make good for the time “wasted” under Vitals. He said Steward had built a state-of-the-art medical school in Gozo and had presented plans to renovate St Luke’s and the Gozo hospital.

The Health Minister said Steward had played their part during the COVID-19 pandemic too.

Fearne immediately turned the tables on the Opposition, flagging a critical report released by the Auditor General on Wednesday about overspending at Mater Dei under a PN administration.

He said the costs to run the three hospitals would have to be paid out, regardless of whether Steward were running them or not.

Fearne said the government expected Steward to deliver their contractual obligations.

He said the real adversary in all this should be COVID-19, with the heroes being the healthcare frontliners, not grandstanding politicians.

“This is the moment where the country’s future should be put before the future of any political party”.

'A money-laundering machine'

Shadow Justice Minister Jason Azzopardi said the Opposition motion was intended to protect healthcare workers from government corruption.

He said Labour MPs were protecting the corrupt deals by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Health and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had flagged a due diligence report calling out the “sham” company involved in the original concession, Azzopardi said.

He said Vitals was a money-laundering machine that had left nothing but debt.

Steward, in turn, owes €16 million in VAT arrears, he said.

Fellow PN MP Karol Aquilina implored all those Labour MPs who had distanced themselves from Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi to do the right thing.

He said the motion was their first chance to vote in favour of Maltese patients.

Aquilina said the Opposition was there to do what the government had failed to do.

Background

The original concessionaires VGH crashed out of the concession two years after taking over.

The investors failed to raise the required financing, leaving unions and the Opposition seething about the lack of progress at the three hospitals and the opaque nature of the deal.

VGH were supposed to invest €200 million as part of the concession.

Steward Health Care, an American healthcare provider, took over the concession in December 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

Steward are reportedly trying to negotiate more favourable terms for the concession.