An 84-year-old died after testing positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said on Friday. This brings the number of people who died while positive from the virus up to 453.

They said that 27 new cases were detected overnight and 25 virus patients were in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Another 79 patients recovered in the past 24 hours leaving 643 active cases.

A total of 810,125 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 4,477 booster jabs.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that the administration of booster jabs at homes for the elderly is now complete. The process started on September 6.

The residents will be given the flu jab in the coming weeks.