A male patient had to be tasered at Mater Dei Hospital late on Monday night after he became aggressive after testing positive for COVID-19.

The police said the Rapid Intervention Unit was requested to assist medical staff after the patient turned aggressive and became dangerous to staff, patients and himself.

He refused to calm down when ordered to by hospital security and damaged hospital equipment and furniture. He also threw broken glass at the police.

The police said the man has to be tasered when all other efforts to calm him down failed.

He is currently being held at Mount Carmel Hospital.