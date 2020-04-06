The police are looking for a COVID-19 patient who fled while being transferred to Sir Paul Boffa Hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed the ongoing search during the daily briefing on Monday.

She said police were looking for the man so that he could be put in isolation.

There are 16 COVID-19 patients being treated at Boffa hospital.

Questions sent to the police remained unanswered.

In terms of regulations issued last month, confirmed COVID-19 patients who ignore quarantine orders are liable to a fine of €10,000.