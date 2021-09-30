Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, but the number of virus patients in hospital dropped to nine.
The number of new virus cases had dropped to eight on Wednesday, the lowest since early July.
Twenty-seven patients recovered from the virus overnight, with the number of active cases now down to 328.
The vaccination programme has seen 822,097 jabs administered so far, including 10,836 booster doses.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us