Various precautionary measures are being undertaken at the pitkali and fish markets and at the public abattoir to safeguard the premises and their relative operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Agriculture Ministry said these measures entailed limiting access to curb any potential associated risks; screening and temperature reading at point of entries; enhanced sanitary practices and procedures such as hand sanitisers and a wheel spraying washing system with a disinfectant solution; and adequacy of sanitary wear and equipment.

A pilot project for online delivery from the pitkali market is being planned and will be implemented shortly.





