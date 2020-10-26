The authorities have allocated €26m so far to ensure that schools meet requirements to enable them to stay open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said on Monday.

A further €11 million are expected to be spent for the same purpose in the coming year.

Such spending, he told a press conference, showed how seriously the government had taken its commitment to education and to the health of pupils, educators and other staff.

The additional outlay was needed for increased cleaning staff and procurement of sanitation materials, improved security, supervision of the arrival and departure of schoolchildren, payments related to risk assessments, payments related to pre-recorded lessons and additional child-minding services, among other requirements.