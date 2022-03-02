The COVID-19 infection rate among those aged 80 and over remains the highest in all age groups and is around three times that of younger adults, EU data shows.

Figures published as part of weekly reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show that, in recent days, there have been 631.6 cases per 100,000 people among those aged over 80.

The rate is the highest when compared to all other cohorts, although it did drop significantly from 922.1 cases per 100,000 in the previous week.

The figure is significantly higher than that of adults in younger age groups. Among those aged between 65 and 79, for instance, the rate stood at 214 cases per 100,000 people and a similar figure was registered – 223.8 cases per 100,000 – for those between 50 and 64.

Among those aged between 25 and 49, 284.7 cases were detected for every 100,000 people, while in the 15 to 24 age bracket, the rate was slightly lower at 240.3 cases.

The second-highest rate was detected in the case of children under the age of 15, where a rate of 357.1 cases per 100,000 children was registered.

Those in this age group are not yet eligible for the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, unlike those over 80, who were given priority and were among the first to be given the additional dose in September.

It remains unclear whether the higher rate among the elderly is a result of waning immunity although Health Minister Chris Fearne has, so far, dismissed the suggestion that a fourth jab could soon be needed.