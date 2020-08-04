Organisers of the Malta International Fireworks festival say they will put COVID-19 preventative measures in place for the finale of the event this weekend.

Heritage Malta is organizing an "exclusive" viewing of the festival’s main attraction from the bastions of Fort St Angelo on August 7 from 8pm.

In a statement it said it was "taking all protective and preventive measures to ensure safety and protection against COVID-19".

Guidelines include having no more than than one person for every four square metres and ensuring fewer than 10 people are together in one group.

Malta has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, with many linked to large-scale events such as festas and parties.

Event organisers across the island have voiced their concerns about how feasible it is to enforce directives.

Tensions in the medical sector are also running high as the doctors’ union in Malta slammed restrictions that were imposed on such events, stating that they were ‘too little, too late.’

Friday will be the final event of the fireworks festival, which has seen displays in towns and villages across Malta and Gozo.

Tickets will be sold at the door at the price of €3, whilst children aged 11 or younger can enter for free. Tickets as well as food and drinks will be available from the premises.