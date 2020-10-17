The teachers' union is calling on the government to kick off discussions about the protocol of the eventual closure of schools, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

A record number of 204 new COVID-19 cases was registered on Saturday, but psychiatrists have urged the government to keep schools open.

The Malta Union of Teachers said it was "expecting the Government to start discussions on the protocols for school closure".

"It is evident that the high number of daily positive cases and the alarming transmission in the community is impacting schools, educators, students and families," it said, adding that some schools will have to close.

However, the MUT was not aware of the criteria that would lead to school closure.

"The MUT is questioning the uniformity in the approach, as there cannot be a distinction between state and non-state schools or between primary, secondary or post-secondary levels," MUT said in a statement on Saturday.

"The MUT expects this situation to be given priority while it re-affirms that it was the government that opened schools. Whatever happens in schools or as a result of their physical opening is entirely the government's responsibility."