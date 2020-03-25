Two new Coronavirus swab testing hubs will open on Thursday, the health minister has announced.

The former VIP lounge at the Gozo heliport has been converted into the first Coronavirus testing hub in Gozo while another hub will be operational at the Luxol Grounds in Pembroke.

A testing hub in Ħal Farruġ which was inaugurated on March 10 will stay in operation.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the conversion of the Gozo heliport was done in 72 hours.

The hubs will be open on all days. The Gozo hub will operate from 8am to 2pm while the Pembroke hub will operate between 8am and 8pm.

“It is important that all those who have symptoms call 111 and not go directly to a hub. The hubs do not accept people without an appointment. It is also important that people do not use buses but go by taxi or on foot,” the ministry said.