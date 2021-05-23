Quite simply, COVID-19 changed the world as we know it and all societies are dealing with its effects, and perhaps those of other pandemics, in the foreseeable future. The profound economic shocks are already being felt even by the strongest economies. It is difficult to estimate how far-reaching and large they are, particularly because of the unprecedented and different stimulus packages that governments have introduced to shore up the impact.

Undoubtedly, measures to keep unemployment down, low interest rates, bank moratorium grants and extraordinary government support measures, such as those introduced locally, have certainly provided positive support. Having said this, the jury is still out on what happens when these measures are phased out, when market forces come into play once again to unveil the naked economic reality.

Recovery to previous economic health may take quite some time. Business leaders across the world are focusing on six key challenges which are increasingly reflected in the stringent public containment measures.

Employees

How companies deal with their workforce will have a significant effect on their well-being, loyalty and productivity. Employers should introduce innovative, flexible and win-win working arrangements for their employees. It is the only way to retain their most talented staff. Locally, this drive is even more imperative given that we need to ensure that the considerable pool of foreign skilled workers who have returned home during the pandemic are attracted back.

Clients will consequently be on the lookout for service providers who offer them continuity, reliability and resilience

Clients

In the coming months, businesses which are creative, original and, well, offer better services or products, will have the edge. Incomes are narrowing as jobs are increasingly under threat. Clients will consequently be on the lookout for service providers who offer them continuity, reliability and resilience. In addition, e-commerce will continue to overtake traditional shopping. Companies should, therefore, be agile both in terms of marketing their products and services on social media as well as in making them available on their website. Your website is now your showroom or shop.

Liquidity

Today, more than ever, cash and liquidity are king, and businesses along with their bankers must treat them as such to meet future operations. Businesses should also do their utmost to shorten payment times from debtors and arrange better credit terms with their suppliers. They must also make more intelligent use of existing stocks to reduce their level of purchasing. Clearly, the marriage of innovation and cost-cutting is the best vaccine that businesses can take to meet the financial challenge of this pandemic.

Main suppliers and third-party dependencies

Businesses must take stock of their working systems and make more assiduous use of their networks. They might find that certain clients and suppliers may no longer be there post-pandemic. Smart companies will be the ones who hedge their bets, visualise realistic future scenarios for both their clients and suppliers and develop their strategies accordingly.

Communication

This is also a time for businesses to communicate more effectively than ever with all stakeholders − clients, suppliers, financiers and employees. They should be transparent with all of them about the concrete plans and steps being contemplated and taken to guarantee the continuation of their operations. In so doing, all will enjoy the security and comfort they are desperately seeking.

Planning

In these unprecedented circumstances, the winners in business will be those who succeed in picturing as best they can what the future of their sector will look like. The pandemic will certainly claim the lives of some, perhaps many, businesses. But in its wake, it will also open up a lot of opportunities. Grabbing the latter will be those businesses that prepare contingency plans, plan ahead and take sound decisions at the right time in a highly volatile environment.

For businesses, the uniqueness of this crisis is that they are hit by circumstances and decisions beyond their control − lockdowns, new laws, medical restrictions, transportation, travel bans and more.

Some economic sectors, like tourism in Malta, will be badly hit. Other sectors, such as information technology, will flourish. Resilience and perseverance will be key factors in the survival of businesses. Above all, the key will be to treat the future as if it is happening today.

jgauci@ksimalta.com

Joseph Gauci, Managing partner at KSi Malta