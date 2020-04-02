As the international outbreak continues to escalate, clients of social work agencies and NGOs in Malta are facing increased risks of precarity. There is no doubt that the Maltese government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the virus are a necessary measure.

However, the repercussions of social distancing and other strategies of isolation are having an impact on individuals and their families, especially those who have already been struggling to maintain some sense of normalcy.

Maltese civil society organisations have sounded the alarm, reporting that many vulnerable groups are being pushed towards greater risks. For example, domestic violence victims may be spending more time sharing limited space with their abusers, people engaged in substance abuse are no longer receiving regular face-to-face follow-ups and support, more of those on the brink of destitution could slip through the social welfare net and food bank initiatives need to think on their feet to find new ways of delivering supplies.

Caritas Malta recently stated that this outbreak will increase the psychological risks of loneliness, compounded by mounting financial burdens, being faced by vulnerable individuals.

Both factors are exposing struggling families to further uncertainty. Which is not to mention asylum seekers and refugees, who have been living in precarity for years and are suddenly threatened with a disruption in their essential support systems.

Criminal-justice NGOs have also sounded the alarm, flagging the risk to prisoners if further action is not taken to ensure optimal hygiene and mental health support. Rapid viral spread in any contained environment, whether a prison, a detention centre or a school, with limited access to healthcare or necessary sanitation, is a time-bomb waiting to explode.

This is also a critical time for at-risk children and youth. The closure of schools means that many families are spending more time together than ever before. Threats of job losses or economic upsets could exacerbate stress in homes where parents who suffer from substance abuse, mental health problems or have a history of domestic violence are ill-equipped to deal with the repercussions of these changes. The closure of schools throughout Malta also means that educators, who are obligated to report suspected abuse, are no longer in daily contact with children.

While the Maltese authorities have been proactive over the past weeks, there will inevitably be a long period of adjustment. Social care professionals, trained to provide face-to-face support, must either receive training in heightened safety measures or reinvent themselves entirely as online service providers. The same is true for NGOs, whose volunteers are in urgent need of updated guidelines in terms of appropriate support during the outbreak.

Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is forcing Malta to rethink its national approach to social care. It is clear that many changes in current practice, throughout social work agencies and NGOs engaged in service delivery, will be one of the most enduring legacies of this crisis. As the strain being felt by our public sector increases, the need for community action to support the vulnerable will grow too.

When this crisis is over, social care may well emerge strengthened and more flexible in the ways it delivers its services. In order to keep up the momentum for change, we must be open to the transformations being demanded by this pandemic, by ensuring that there is a healthy dialogue between government agencies and civil society. They must together strive to support and protect the best interests of the most vulnerable members of our society.