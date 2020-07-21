Local clubs are facing difficulties to get their new signings to Malta due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Times Of Malta is informed that several clubs, including those who will be playing in the 2020-21 UEFA competitions in a few weeks’ time, have agreed contracts with new foreign players only to be told that players coming from countries that are not on the safe travel list must spend 14 days in quarantine in a safe-corridor country before travelling to Malta.

Sources close to the clubs have complained that football players originating from countries that are not on the safe-travel list are facing these restrictions as they are not considered highly-skilled professionals by the health authorities.

It is understood that Identity Malta do classify footballers as highly-skilled workers and were prepared to accept clubs’ applications for a work residence visa but the direction being given by the health authorities is different.

Times of Malta understands that the affected clubs and the Malta Football Association have been discussing these issues with the relevant authorities in the hope of finding a solution.

The association and the clubs recognise the importance of adhering to the medical guidelines and obligations established by the health authorities but have proposed that the players do the mandatory quarantine in Malta to avoid unnecessary delays and expenses for the same clubs.

Jesmond Abela, the Hibernians team manager, said that this situation was making life more difficult for Maltese teams.

“Maltese clubs are facing a tricky spell to try and bring in players from countries that are labelled as high-risk,” Abela told the Times of Malta.

“Players from this region are unable to complete the mandatory 15-day quarantine in Malta unless they have a residence permit. In that case they are forced to do the quarantine in another country that is classified as ‘safe’.

“This inevitably is hampering the teams’ preparations, particularly those who will be representing Malta in the UEFA club competitions who are pressed by time to ensure they have their players available to complete their pre-season training.

“Unfortunately, the Superintendent for Health has been reluctant to change its stance and start accepting football players as essential workers. If that was the case, these overseas players would be able to do the quarantine here.

“It’s a frustrating situation but we have to bow to the instructions of the authorities.”

With the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League starting in mid-August, clubs are very concerned about this situation which is precluding their newly-signed professional players from joining the squad, hampering not only their preparations but also their chances of advancing further in European competitions.

These complexities are also affecting a number of other clubs who are interested in signing players from countries like Brazil, Argentina and Nigeria but may be forced to change their plans if this situation persists.