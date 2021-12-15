Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he believes taking the coronavirus vaccine is about “solidarity, loyalty and togetherness” as he revealed his whole squad has been at least double vaccinated.

From Wednesday, fans in the Premier League will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in the past 48 hours to enter stadiums as Britain battles a new wave of coronavirus cases caused by the new Omicron variant.

Two Premier League games have also been postponed in the past week due to multiple cases at Tottenham and Manchester United, while there have been smaller outbreaks at Leicester, Norwich and Aston Villa.

