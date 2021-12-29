Professional athletes will not be exempt from the new rules imposed by the Italian Government on COVID-19 vaccines, effectively mandatory as from January 10.

So far, the Green Pass has been used, an EU-backed electronic certificate confirming vaccination status, recent recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test posted within 48 hours.

However, with the Omicron variant fuelling a new Coronavirus wave throughout the world, restrictions have to be tightened.

The Italian Government has drawn up new rules to go into action from January 10, 2022.

