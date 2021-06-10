The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that vaccination rates in Europe are still far off what is needed to stop a virus resurgence and called on countries to maintain protective measures.

"Vaccination coverage is far from sufficient to protect the region from a resurgence. The distance to go before reaching at least 80 percent coverage of the adult population, is still considerable," Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, told a press conference, urging nations to avoid repeating the "mistake" of last summer when measures were eased prematurely.

Malta is leading vaccination rates in Europe. Health Minister Chris Fearne on Thursday said e said that 76 per cent of adults in Malta had received a first dose of the vaccine and 56 per cent were fully vaccinated.