The Malta Football Association’s National Leagues are set to resume on Monday with a double-header from the Premier League after local football was put back by two weeks due to a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in Malta.

After the Malta FA Executive Board discussed the Public Health Authorities’ measures that will come to effect as from Monday, changes to the Return To Play protocol were approved ahead of the resumption of the local competitions.

“With the resumption of the local competitions set for next Monday, the Malta FA Executive Board held an important meeting on Wednesday where we decided to abide with the Public Health Authorities measures and the SportMalta protocol,” Vassallo told the Times of Malta.

