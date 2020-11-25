COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandatory, the superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci, said on Wednesday, adding however that she was confident of a high take-up.

"People will understand the importance of the vaccination, the population has always been receptive for all sort of vaccinations," she told the Times of Malta programme Ask Charmaine.

She said the vaccine will be available to all the population, although it is not clear yet when vaccinations will start. COVID-19 precautions would need to continue while vaccination started, until herd immunity is achieved.

Replying to various questions from readers, Gauci said the COVID-19 situation in Malta is stable, but predictions are that the situation will get worse. It was for this reason that it had been decided that bars and clubs will remain closed throughout December.

She also said that another consignment of flu vaccinations will arrive in the coming days. Details will be announced by the authorities.

The programme was presented by Diana Cacciottolo.