The Malta national team and Under 21 players together with the technical staff from both teams on Wednesday received the COVID-19 vaccine, prior to their forthcoming international commitments.

Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne visited the players as they gathered to take the vaccine.

The initiative was held with the intention to promote vaccination, particularly amongst young people.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the players for their availability and wished them well in view of the upcoming matches.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta