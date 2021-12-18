Malta is about to start vaccinating young children in a bid to get the entire population protected against COVID. With invitations expected to be sent to the parents of those aged between five and 11 in the coming days, many still have questions. Here are some of the frequent ones.

Which coronavirus vaccine will my children get?

So far, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has only approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children. So, the Maltese health authorities will only be giving this type of jab.

Are children getting the same dose as adults?

No. Children aged between five and 11 will only get a third of the normal dose – 10µg (microgram) compared with 30µg. As with the older children, the vaccine is given as two injections in the muscles of the upper arm, three weeks apart.

Will my children experience side effects?

According to the EMA, the most common side effects in children aged five to 11 are similar to those in people aged 12 and above. They include tiredness, head-ache, pain, redness and swelling at the site of injection, muscle pain and chills. These effects are usually mild to moderate and improve within a few days of vaccination.

How will I know when to take my children for the jab?

While parents of the most vulnerable children have already started receiving calls with appointments for their children, the rest of the letters should start arriving today.

Where will the children get the vaccine?

The local health authorities have set up a special vaccination area at Mater Dei Hospital to administer the doses to children. Staff at the hospital’s reception area can guide parents to this area. Residents of Gozo will receive a letter with the date and venue.

Can anyone take my children to get their vaccine?

No. Consent has to be given by adults before the vaccine is administered to minors, so children cannot be accompanied by anyone but their parents or legal guardians.

What happens if children have their appointments during school hours?

Parents or guardians are to call 145 to reschedule the appointment.