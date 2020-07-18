The COVID-19 voucher system, which some businesses said was down on Saturday, has been restored according to the government agency Mimcol.

A third of the 440,000 sets of government vouchers to be spent in restaurants, on accommodation or at outlets that had to close during the pandemic have so far been distributed.

However, on Saturday some businesses told customers that they could not validate the vouchers because the system was down.

Times of Malta called some popular outlets asking whether they were accepting the vouchers. Not all reported problems.

Readers confirmed that they were having issues at some outlets.

One said: "Currently unusable as five out of seven shops that I was into this morning were having issues getting the vouchers processed through the system.”

Another reader, a shop owner, contacted Mimcol (Malta Investment Management Company Limited) and was told not to accept the vouchers until further notice.

Later in the afternoon the agency said the system was back up and running and transactions were going through.

“We are aware that a number of business users faced problems with the web-app used to scan vouchers. We wish to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“We would like to inform you that the system has been restored. You are kindly requested to log out and log in again from the ‘Vouchers Mimcol app’ link," it said.

The vouchers initiative is aimed at stimulating the economy post-pandemic. And while it is being welcomed by the Malta Chamber of SMEs, there is concern that any delay in businesses registering to accept the vouchers will reduce the window customers have to spend them.

The vouchers will expire at the end of September.