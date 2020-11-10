The Malta Medical Association has hit out at government plans to hold mass events in Valletta for Christmas, despite COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, the association, which represents doctors, said the prime minister and Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli are 'in denial' and deliberately ignore scientific advice, playing the populism card while death and disease from COVID-19 are reaching record heights.

"It appears that for Minister Farrugia that the July parties were the test tube, and Christmas is going to be real thing in fomenting an unprecedented epidemic. It is no wonder that 'fake enforcement' has been taken away from the police and put under her responsibility," the association said. It was referring to big hotel parties which were widely blamed for a return of COVID-19 after it had been suppressed in the summer.

The MAM observed that 81 people have died of the virus and there are 80 very seriously ill patients at Mater Dei of whom 12 are in intensive care.

"The daily 7-day average is now at 137 new cases per day, with 7,283 total cases. Based on the recorded 1.5% fatality at least another 35 deaths are expected to occur by the end of the month. Despite these deaths, the worst is still to come and if the daily average remains above a hundred; the healthcare system may soon collapse," the association warned.

"While doctors and other healthcare workers have to risk their own health on a daily basis, the prime minister has ruled out any form of lockdown, while Minister Julia Farrugia now has new mechanisms in place to ask the whole Maltese population to ignore the advice of the Health Minister and (Public Health Superintendent) Prof. Gauci, and go out and have fun during Christmas.

"This is highly irresponsible, and puts the lives of many patients and healthcare staff unnecessarily at risk. COVID-19 will not kill Christmas but will kill more vulnerable Maltese people," the MAM said.