The Senegal squad departed for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Wednesday, without three players who tested positive for Covid-19, the sports ministry told AFP.

The Teranga Lions, who are favoured to finally win the continental crown after two runners-up spots, were meant to fly out on Tuesday but put it back to Wednesday.

“(The team) left Dakar but without the three players and the six members of the management affected by Covid,” a Senegalese sports ministry official told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.