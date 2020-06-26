The consumer watchdog wants to address what it says is a gap in Maltese law highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic – when people prepaid for services they then cancelled due to health fears.

Over the past months, many people have complained to the Consumers’ Association about losing their deposits or payments for a range of services they signed up for before the pandemic broke out in Malta in early March.

Refunds have been refused for pre-paid fees for summer schools, as well as cancelled hairdresser courses, gym memberships and marriage receptions, association president Benny Borg Bonello said.

“It is because of this that the association has asked for some funds [from the COVID-19 funds made available to voluntary organisations] to have a lawyer investigate such legislation and propose amendments that would cover such instances. We need to find a balance between the interests of the consumer and the trader… let’s learn from this experience we had with coronavirus, especially since it might happen again,” he said.

The issue emerged after readers contacted Times of Malta complaining that certain summer schools would not refund the fee they pre-paid some months ago. Not all summer schools will open their doors this year as some are not finding it feasible to operate.

The government has not issued safety guidelines for summer schools – as it did for childcare centres – leaving summer schools to come up with their own protocols. Some parents do not feel safe sending their children to schools in these circumstances.

Some summer schools that chose to open this summer have allowed refunds for parents who preferred not to send their children. Others have not, quoting terms and conditions.

Borg Bonello said: “Unfortunately, consumers have no additional rights to what is in their contract as our legislation does not consider exceptional circumstances like COVID-19. The reason is that the service provider is ready to provide the service.”

However, he said, in the case of summer schools, such circumstances could be eased if the service provider has a number of guarantees regarding safety.

“We further advise consumers that before agreeing to such services, they should insist on a cancellation clause similar to ones found when booking hotel accommodation.

"This would give some flexibility to the consumer. Consumers should also ensure the deposit paid to the service provider should be a small percentage of the total cost.”