A 69-year-old woman died while COVID-positive, health authorities reported on Sunday, as the number of patients in hospital rose to 80.

Health authorities recorded 572 new COVID-19 infections on Boxing Day, remarkably less than the 917 new cases reported on Christmas day.

Sunday's victim was the 475th person to die while COVID-positive in Malta.

A total of 94 patients recovered overnight. As a result, the number of active cases currently stands at 5,766

Five of the 80 virus patients receiving treatment in hospital, include five in intensive care. On Saturday, there were 68 hospitalised patients with four in ITU.

Data released by the health ministry indicated that, so far, 188,041 people have received a booster shot.

Malta's COVID-19 vaccination drive continues. Authorities are currently sending out invitations to vaccinate children aged between five and 11.

Registrations for booster doses are currently open to all residents aged 35 and over. To register, visit https://vaccin.gov.mt/. Registration will open to all adults as of Monday.